Dhanush Manager's Remarks At Idli Kadai Audio Launch Spark Debate; Netizens See Sivakarthikeyan Reference

Dhanush Manager's Comments Spark Debate: The audio launch of Idli Kadai, Dhanush's upcoming directorial project, turned into a talking point in Kollywood after comments made by the actor's manager, Sreyas, stirred speculation about a veiled dig at actor Sivakarthikeyan. The event was held on September 14, ahead of the film's theatrical release slated for October 1.

During his address, Sreyas spoke about the different ways actors rise to fame in the industry. He noted that some achieve recognition through years of hard work, while others build their careers by stepping over those already established. Without naming anyone, he remarked that individuals who had grown with Dhanush's support were now seen opposing him. He further criticized those who, instead of confronting directly, choose to comment from behind computer screens.

Sreyas also pointed out that working as an actor alone may not be sufficient in the present industry climate, stressing the importance of public relations. Quoting a popular line by Rajinikanth, he said, "Be good, but don't be too good," stressing the importance of actively managing public relations in the competitive environment of cinema.

Netizens Spot Sivakarthikeyan Reference

These statements quickly caught the attention of fans and social media users. Many interpreted his remarks as an indirect reference to Sivakarthikeyan, who was introduced to Tamil cinema by Dhanush through the film 3. Dhanush also backed Sivakarthikeyan's career as a producer by bankrolling films like Ethir Neechal and Kaaki Sattai, which helped him transition into lead roles. Online discussions following the audio launch suggested that the "those who rose because of you" line was aimed at Sivakarthikeyan, though no direct names were mentioned during the speech.

Dhanush, meanwhile, is preparing for the release of Idli Kadai, which marks his fourth outing as a director after Pa Paandi, Raayan, and Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam. He also plays the protagonist in the film, which is produced by Aakash Baskaran and Dhanush under Dawn Pictures and Wunderbar Films, with music composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar.

With the film scheduled to hit theaters on October 1, attention now rests not only on the project itself but also on the ripples created by Sreyas's remarks. Whether or not they were intended as a challenge, the speech has become a subject of debate among fans and industry watchers.