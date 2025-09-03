Get Updates
Dil Madharaasi New Promo Out: A.R. Murugadoss & Sivakarthikeyan’s Film Just 2 Days Away

Dil Madharaasi New Promo Out

Dil Madharaasi is one of the biggest and most anticipated action entertainers of the year, gearing up for its grand release on the big screens this week. The film stars Amaran fame Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role and is helmed by acclaimed filmmaker A.R. Murugadoss, known for blockbusters like Ghajini. The trailer has already set high expectations, promising a power-packed rivalry, heart-thumping action sequences, and a touch of romance to balance the drama.

With just 2 days left for its release, the excitement is soaring among fans. To further raise the buzz, the makers, Sri Lakshmi Movies, have unveiled a brand-new promo, offering another thrilling glimpse into the film's world. Along with the promo, the team has also announced that advance bookings for the film are open.

Sharing the promo, the makers write, "A complete family entertainer that you all will totally love with grand action, solid emotions and a riveting story ❤‍🔥 2 DAYS TO GO for #Madharaasi 💥💥 Start booking your tickets now! 🎟 https://linktr.ee/MadharaasiTickets #Madharaasi grand release worldwide on September 5th. #DilMadharaasi #MadharaasiFromSep5"

The latest promo of Dil Madharaasi teases the charming romantic banter and sparkling chemistry between Sivakarthikeyan and Rukmini Vasanth, leaving fans eager to watch their pairing unfold on screen. Adding to the film's appeal are the breathtaking visuals captured by cinematographer Sudeep Elamon and the powerful soundtrack composed by Anirudh Ravichander. With its blend of romance, action, and drama, the trailer has promised a complete entertainer, heightening anticipation as the film gears up for its release.

Dil Madharaasi, helmed by A.R. Murugadoss, produced by Sri Lakshmi Movies, boasts a star-studded, power-packed cast. Rukmini Vasanth, joined by powerhouse performers Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Shabeer, and Vikranth. The film features editing by Sreekar Prasad and action choreography by Kevin and Dhilip Masters. Dil Madharaasi hits the screens on 5th September 2025.

