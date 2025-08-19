Dil Madharaasi: Sivakarthikeyan And AR Murugadoss BTS Still From The Sets Raising The Curiousity

For the very first time, Sivakarthikeyan is teaming up with acclaimed filmmaker AR Murugadoss in the much-awaited action thriller Dil Madharaasi. The announcement has set fans abuzz, bringing together the powerhouse performer of Amaran and the visionary storyteller behind several iconic blockbusters. Backed by Sri Lakshmi Movies, the film is poised to be a high-octane spectacle, ready to storm the box office with thunderous impact. Amidst the rising excitement, the makers are here with a BTS from the sets featuring Sivakarthikeyan and AR Murugadoss.

The makers took to their social media and shared a BTS from the sets featuring Sivakarthikeyan and AR Murugadoss. While this BTS picture raises the excitement, they further jotted down the caption -

Audiences are in for an incredible cinematic experience as Sivakarthikeyan and director AR Murugadoss join hands for the first time. This certainly makes the film a massive one worth waiting for.

The glimpse of the title has already ignited excitement for the film and the spectacle it promises to deliver. Sivakarthikeyan will be seen in an intense action avatar, leaving fans excited. The cinematography is handled by Sudeep Elamon, and the music score will be elevated by Anirudh Ravichander. Debuted with the famous Why This Kolaveri Di, he went on to compose music for blockbuster films like, Beast, Vikram, Jailer, Jawan, Leo, Indian 2, just to name a few amongst his notable work in couple of years.

AR Murugadoss is a renowned director and is best known for directing action films mainly on social issues. He has delivered blockbuster filma like Ghajini, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Kaththi, just to name a few.

Anirudh Ravichander is a well renowned music composer and playback singer who works primarily in Tamil cinema, in addition to Telugu and Hindi films.

Dil Madharasi, helmed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sri Lakshmi Movies, boasts a star-studded, power-packed cast. Rukmini Vasanth, joined by powerhouse performers Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Shabeer, and Vikranth. The film features editing by Sreekar Prasad and action choreography by Kevin and Dhilip Masters. Dil Madharasi hits the screens on 5th September 2025 .