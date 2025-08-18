Dil Madharasi Release: Makers Are Gearing Up For The Big Pan India Release!

Sivakarthikeyan is set to join hands with acclaimed filmmaker AR Murugadoss for the first time in the highly anticipated action thriller Dil Madharasi. The announcement has created a wave of excitement, uniting the powerhouse performer of Amaran with the master storyteller behind multiple blockbusters. Produced by Sri Lakshmi Movies, the film promises to deliver a high-octane cinematic spectacle, all set to make a roaring impact at the box office. Now, as the film is gearing up for it's big pan India release, the makers further builds up anticipation for something big on its way.

The makers took to their social media and shared a glimpse from the set and wrote -

"Big week.

Important week.

It begins 🚀

#Madharaasi - in theatres from September 5 💥"

Audiences are in for an incredible cinematic experience as Sivakarthikeyan and director AR Murugadoss join hands for the first time. This certainly makes the film a massive one worth waiting for.

The glimpse of the title has already ignited excitement for the film and the spectacle it promises to deliver. Sivakarthikeyan will be seen in an intense action avatar, leaving fans excited. The cinematography is handled by Sudeep Elamon, and the music score will be elevated by Anirudh Ravichander. Debuted with the famous Why This Kolaveri Di, he went on to compose music for blockbuster films like, Beast, Vikram, Jailer, Jawan, Leo, Indian 2, just to name a few amongst his notable work in couple of years.

AR Murugadoss is a renowned director and is best known for directing action films mainly on social issues. He has delivered blockbuster filma like Ghajini, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Kaththi, just to name a few.

Anirudh Ravichander is a well renowned music composer and playback singer who works primarily in Tamil cinema, in addition to Telugu and Hindi films.

Dil Madharasi, helmed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sri Lakshmi Movies, boasts a star-studded, power-packed cast. Rukmini Vasanth, joined by powerhouse performers Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Shabeer, and Vikranth. The film features editing by Sreekar Prasad and action choreography by Kevin and Dhilip Masters. Dil Madharasi hits the screens on 5th September 2025 .