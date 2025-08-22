Diwali 2025: Tamil Movie Releases Set To Hit Theaters During The Festival Season In October

Diwali 2025 Tamil Movie Releases: The upcoming Diwali season in 2025 is set to see a range of Tamil film releases, spanning genres from sports drama to science fiction, romantic action, and action thrillers. Several projects, which have been in production for months or even years, are scheduled for theatrical release during the Diwali festival.

Love Insurance Kompany (lik)

Love Insurance Kompany (lik), a science fiction romantic comedy directed by Vignesh Shivan, is set for a Diwali release. The film stars Pradeep Ranganathan, S. J. Suryah, and Krithi Shetty in the lead. The soundtrack is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and cinematography is managed by Sathyan Sooryan and Ravi Varman. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on 17 October.

Dude

Dude, a Tamil romantic action comedy is set to hit theaters this Diwali. Directed by Keerthiswaran in his debut, the film stars Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, along with R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, and Rohini. Production by Mythri Movie Makers began in Chennai in March 2025, with music by Sai Abhyankkar, cinematography by Niketh Bommi, and editing by Barath Vikraman. Netflix has been confirmed as the digital streaming partner for the film.

Bison

Another notable release is reportedly Bison (Bison: Kaalamaadan), a sports drama directed by Mari Selvaraj. The movie features Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles. The crew includes Nivas K. Prasanna as the music composer, Ezhil Arasu K handling cinematography, and Sakthi Thiru in charge of editing. Bison is expected to hit theaters on 17 October.

Diesel

Additionally, Diesel, an action film starring Harish Kalyan and Athulya Ravi, is also expected to release during the same Diwali window. The film features Vinay as the antagonist, with Ananya making a return to Tamil cinema. The technical team includes music by Dhibu Ninan Thomas, cinematography by Richard M Nathan and M.S. Prabhu, and editing by San Lokesh. Produced by M. Devarajulu of Third Eye Entertainment.

With these films scheduled for the same festive window, audiences can expect a mix of genres and performances. The Diwali 2025 lineup reflects a blend of established actors and debutant directors, promising a diverse theatrical experience across Tamil cinema. However, release dates are subject to change, and viewers are advised to stay updated with official announcements.