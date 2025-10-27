Dude Box Office Collection Day 10: Pradeep Ranganathan And Mamitha Baiju's Film Earns Over ₹64 Crore In India

Dude Box Office Collection: The Tamil film Dude, directed by Keerthiswaran and starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, continues its theatrical run with steady collections as it completes its tenth day. Released worldwide on 17 October 2025 under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, the romantic action-comedy has drawn audiences across Tamil and Telugu-speaking regions.

According to box office tracker Sacnilk, the film has amassed an estimated ₹64.9 crore in India net over the first ten days. The opening day saw a collection of ₹9.75 crore, with the Tamil version accounting for ₹6.5 crore and the Telugu version ₹3.25 crore. The film saw weekend growth on the second and third days, earning ₹10.4 crore and ₹10.6 crore, before stabilizing around ₹10.8 crore on Monday.

Midweek saw a decline in collections, with Tuesday registering ₹8.75 crore, followed by significant drops on Wednesday and Thursday, collecting ₹4 crore and ₹2.2 crore. The first week concluded with a total of ₹56.5 crore, including ₹43.65 crore from Tamil and ₹12.85 crore from Telugu markets. The second weekend showed slight recovery, with Friday to Sunday earning approximately ₹2 crore, ₹3.15 crore, and ₹3.25 crore, bringing the ten-day total to ₹64.9 crore.

Dude: Storyline Overview and Technical Crew

Dude follows the story of cousins Agan and Kural, who share a close bond and run a business that organizes surprise events for various occasions. Their friendship faces unexpected challenges when personal feelings and family expectations come into play. As Agan and Kural navigate love, loyalty, and complex family dynamics, the film shows how relationships are affected by societal pressures and personal choices, set against a backdrop of political influence and social expectations, and highlighting the interactions and conflicts between family and community members.

The film's technical crew includes Sai Abhyankkar for music, Niketh Bommi as cinematographer, and Barath Vikraman handling editing. Action sequences were choreographed by Yannick Ben and Dinesh Subbarayan, while Anusha Viswanathan directed the dance sequences.

As Dude continues its run in the second week, it has maintained audience interest across multiple regions. The film's performance on weekdays and the upcoming second-weekend collections will indicate whether it sustains momentum at the box office. With a mix of romance, action, and comedy, the film stands among the notable Tamil releases of 2025.