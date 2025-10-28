Dude Box Office Collection Day 11: Pradeep Ranganathan And Mamitha Baiju Film Crosses ₹66 Crore In India

Dude Box Office Collection: Pradeep Ranganathan's latest outing, Dude, a Tamil romantic action comedy directed by debutant Keerthiswaran, has maintained its momentum into the second week of release. The film, which hit theaters on October 17, has recorded an estimated ₹66.8 crore net collection across India within 11 days, according to data from box office tracker Sacnilk.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Dude stars Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, supported by R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini, Aishwarya Sharma, and Neha Shetty. The film features music by Sai Abhyankkar, cinematography by Niketh Bommi, and editing by Barath Vikraman.

Steady First Week, Moderate Second-Week Trend

The film opened to strong numbers, collecting ₹9.75 crore on its first day, including ₹6.5 crore from the Tamil version and ₹3.25 crore from the Telugu version. Over its opening weekend, Dude showed consistent growth with ₹10.4 crore on Saturday and ₹10.6 crore on Sunday. The weekday performance remained stable, with the first week wrapping up at ₹56.5 crore net.

However, as is typical after a strong opening run, collections began to taper in the second week. The film added ₹2 crore on its second Friday, ₹3.4 crore on Saturday, and ₹3.5 crore on Sunday. The second Monday saw a sharper drop, with early estimates placing the day's earnings around ₹1.4 crore, taking the total to ₹66.8 crore across all languages.

Dude Storyline

Dude follows cousins Agan and Kural, who run a surprise event management business. Their close friendship takes a turn when Kural confesses her feelings for Agan. As Agan later reciprocates, their relationship becomes entangled with Kural's father, Athiyamaan a powerful politician with a violent history. When Kural falls in love with another man from a different caste, tensions escalate, leading to a series of confrontations that explore themes of love, loyalty, and moral conflict.

Crew and Production

Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, under the Mythri Movie Makers banner, produced Dude, with Anil Yerneni serving as co-producer. The action sequences are choreographed by Yannick Ben and Dinesh Subbarayan, and the art direction is handled by P.L. Subenthar. The music album features lyrics by Vivek, Paal Dabba, Adesh Krishna, and Semvii.

With its theatrical run entering the 12th day, Dude continues to hold screens across Tamil Nadu and other regions. The film's performance over the upcoming weekend will determine how far it can stretch its box office journey before it makes its digital release.