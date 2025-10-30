Dude Box Office Collection Day 13: Pradeep Ranganathan And Mamitha Baiju's Film Crosses ₹69 Crore In India

Dude Box Office Collection: Keerthiswaran's Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, has completed 13 days in theaters and continues to maintain its momentum at the box office. According to early estimates from box office tracker Sacnilk, the romantic action comedy has earned approximately ₹69.22 crore net across India after 13 days of release.

The film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, opened in theaters on October 17 and enjoyed a strong first weekend. It collected around ₹9.75 crore on its opening day, followed by ₹10.4 crore and ₹10.6 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The steady three-day trend helped the film finish its first weekend at nearly ₹31 crore net across Tamil and Telugu versions.

Dude held well on its first Monday, adding ₹10.8 crore, but began to decline from Tuesday onward. The first week wrapped up with an estimated ₹56.5 crore, with the Tamil version contributing the bulk of earnings at ₹43.65 crore, while the Telugu version added ₹12.85 crore.

During its second weekend, the film witnessed the usual post-weekday slowdown before picking up again. Day 8 saw earnings of ₹2 crore, while Saturday and Sunday recorded ₹3.4 crore and ₹3.5 crore, respectively. The second week's weekdays have been relatively muted, with Day 11 and Day 12 collections estimated at ₹1.35 crore and ₹1.34 crore. On Day 13 (Wednesday), Dude collected around ₹1.13 crore, bringing its total to ₹69.22 crore net across India.

The Tamil version remains the film's strongest performer, while the Telugu version has sustained modest occupancy levels in its second week.

Storyline, Cast, and Crew Details of Dude

Directed and written by Keerthiswaran, Dude blends elements of romance, comedy, and social commentary. The story revolves around cousins Agan and Kural, who run a surprise event business. Their close friendship turns complicated when love, family power struggles, and caste politics intersect, drawing them into an emotional and violent confrontation.

The film features Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, supported by R. Sarathkumar, Rohini, Hridhu Haroon, Aishwarya Sharma, and Neha Shetty. Technical credits include music by Sai Abhyankkar, cinematography by Niketh Bommi, and editing by Barath Vikraman.

Dude is expected to cross the ₹70 crore mark by the end of the 14th day. Its performance over the coming weekend will determine whether it continues to retain screens amid upcoming releases.