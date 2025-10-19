Dude Box Office Collection Day 2: Pradeep Ranganathan And Mamitha Baiju Film Crosses ₹19 Crore In India

Dude Box Office Collection: Dude, the Tamil romantic action comedy written and directed by Keerthiswaran, has completed its first two days at the box office. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film features Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, supported by R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini, Aishwarya Sharma, Neha Shetty, and others. This marks Keerthiswaran's directorial debut and is Mythri Movie Makers' second Tamil project. The film was released on 17 October 2025.

According to box office tracking site Sacnilk, Dude earned an estimated ₹9.75 crore on its opening day, with ₹6.5 crore from the Tamil version and ₹3.25 crore from the Telugu version. The second day saw a marginal increase, collecting around ₹10 crore, including ₹7.25 crore from Tamil and ₹2.75 crore from Telugu. The cumulative two-day total now stands at approximately ₹19.75 crore from India.

Dude: Storyline and technical details

The film's narrative follows Agan and Kuralarasi, close friends who run an event-planning business, as their relationships and personal lives become increasingly complex. The story delves into themes of friendship, love, and resilience, exploring the challenges posed by societal expectations and personal choices.

Technical aspects of the film include cinematography by Niketh Bommi, editing by Barath Vikraman, and music composed by Sai Abhyankkar. Action sequences were handled by Yannick Ben and Dinesh Subbarayan, while production design was led by Latha Naidu. The film also involved Anusha Viswanathan for choreography, Ramkumar Sundaram for VFX supervision, Suresh Ravi for color grading, Tapas Nayak for sound mix, and Sync Cinema for sound design.

The performance of Dude in its initial days indicates a steady audience interest, with the Tamil version contributing the bulk of the collections. As the film is in its first Sunday, analysts will be observing whether the trend continues and how it performs across other language markets.

The film's production and distribution were supported by several teams, including marketing by First Show and music rights managed by Think Music. With its blend of romance, comedy, and action, Dude has generated discussion among audiences, though its long-term box office trajectory will depend on word-of-mouth and critical reception in the coming days.