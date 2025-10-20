Dude Box Office Collection Day 3: Pradeep Ranganathan's Film Fails To Beat Dragon On 1st Sunday Despite Steady



Dude Box Office Collection Day 3: Pradeep Ranganathan has been on a roll in 2025 and there are no second thoughts about it. After all, post the success of Dragon earlier this year, Pradeep is now creating waves with his recent release which has been winning hearts. We are talking about Dude which is a romantic comedy. Touted to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year, Dude is written and directed by Keerthiswaran. Apart from Pradeep, Dude also features Mamitha Baiju in the lead, along with R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini, Aishwarya Sharma and Neha Shetty.

To note, Dude marks Keerthiswaran's directorial debut and happens to be Pradeep's fourth film as a lead actor. The movie revolves around two childhood friends who were inseparable and their story takes a different turn when one of them encounters romantic troubles. Interestingly, Dude opened to rave reviews from the audience and witnessed a great start at the box office. In fact, the movie maintained a steady hold at the box office during the opening weekend.

Dude Box Office Collection Day 3

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Dude made a collection of Rs 10.5cr on day 3 (first Sunday) which took the overall collection of the movie to Rs 30.55cr after three days of release. To note, The movie had earned Rs 10.3cr on first Saturday and Rs 10.5cr on first Sunday which took the opening weekend collection of Dude to Rs 20.8cr

Dude Fails To Beat Dragon On Day 3

While Dude has been witnessing a comparison with Dragon during the day, the new release has failed to beat the comedy drama. While Dude made a collection of Rs 10.5cr (first Sunday), Dragon had earned Rs 12.75cr on day 3 (first Sunday)

Dude Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction

Interestingly, Dude is expected to see a dip in numbers today given the fact that it is a Monday. The movie is likely to earn Rs 5-6cr today (day 4/ first Monday) and will be crossing Rs 35cr mark

Meanwhile, Sangeeth Prathap lauded Pradeep's performance in Dude and stated the actor did nail his role. "Every emotional scene made me root for you even more, and now I feel fulfilled for everything I hoped for," Sangeeth added.