Dude Box Office Collection Day 5: Pradeep Ranganathan And Mamitha Baiju's Film Crosses ₹51 Crore In India

Dude Box Office Collection: The Tamil romantic action comedy Dude, directed by Keerthiswaran and headlined by Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, has maintained a steady pace at the box office through its first five days in theaters. Released on October 17, 2025, the film entered its sixth day today after a promising run across Tamil Nadu and other key regions.

According to box office tracker Sacnilk, Dude has earned an estimated ₹51.13 crore net in India over its first five days. The Tamil version has contributed the majority of the revenue, while the Telugu version has also registered fair collections.

The film opened on a strong note, collecting ₹9.75 crore on its first day (Friday), including ₹6.5 crore from the Tamil version and ₹3.25 crore from the Telugu version. It witnessed a rise on Saturday, bringing in ₹10.4 crore, followed by a steady Sunday at ₹10.6 crore. Despite the start of the weekday slump, Dude continued to perform consistently, earning ₹10.8 crore on Monday and ₹9.58 crore on Tuesday, according to early estimates.

Overall, the film's first five-day total of ₹51.13 crore suggests sustained audience interest through the festive Diwali period. Industry trackers note that the mix of romance, humor, and action, along with Pradeep Ranganathan's growing popularity, has helped the film retain steady footfalls across major centers.

Storyline, Cast, and Crew Details

Written and directed by Keerthiswaran, Dude follows the story of cousins Agan and Kural, whose close bond is tested after Kural confesses her feelings for Agan. When Agan later reciprocates, their relationship faces hurdles due to Kural's father, Athiyamaan, a politician with a violent past. The narrative unfolds against the backdrop of caste tensions, family conflict, and moral choices, exploring themes of love, loyalty, and redemption.

The film features R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini, Aishwarya Sharma, and Neha Shetty in pivotal roles. Dude has music composed by Sai Abhyankkar, cinematography by Niketh Bommi, and editing by Barath Vikraman. It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers under the banner of Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar.

As Dude enters its sixth day in theaters, its performance will be crucial in determining how well the film sustains through its first week. The midweek trend is expected to give a clearer picture of its continued box office strength across Tamil Nadu and other parts of India.