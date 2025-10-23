Dude Box Office Collection Day 6: Pradeep Ranganathan And Mamitha Baiju's Film Crosses ₹54 Crore In India

Dude Box Office Collection: The Tamil romantic action comedy Dude, written and directed by Keerthiswaran, has completed its first six days at the box office since its release on 17 October 2025. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film stars Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, supported by actors including R. Sarathkumar, Rohini, Hridhu Haroon, Aishwarya Sharma, and Neha Shetty. According to box office tracker Sacnilk, Dude has grossed an estimated ₹54.1 crore in India across all language versions during its opening week.

Daily Box Office Breakdown (India Net)

Day 1 (Friday): ₹9.75 Cr [Tamil: 6.5 Cr; Telugu: 3.25 Cr]

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹10.4 Cr [Ta: 7.5 Cr; Te: 2.9 Cr]

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹10.6 Cr [Ta: 8 Cr; Te: 2.6 Cr]

Day 4 (Monday): ₹10.8 Cr [Ta: 9 Cr; Te: 1.8 Cr]

Day 5 (Tuesday): ₹8.75 Cr [Ta: 7.6 Cr; Te: 1.15 Cr]

Day 6 (Wednesday): ₹3.8 Cr [Ta: 3.15 Cr; Te: 0.65 Cr] approximate

The film's performance shows a strong opening weekend across Tamil-speaking regions, with weekday collections gradually declining as expected.

Plot Overview

Dude follows cousins Agan and Kural, who manage a surprise event business together. Their close bond is tested when Kural confesses her feelings for Agan. As the two explore their relationship, complications arise from Kural's father, Athiyamaan, a politician with a violent past. Kural's affection for another man from a different caste adds further tension, leading to family conflicts and challenging Agan's loyalties. The storyline blends elements of romance, action, and social intrigue as characters confront personal and moral dilemmas.

Technical Crew and Production

The film's music is composed by Sai Abhyankkar, with cinematography handled by Niketh Bommi. Editing is by Barath Vikraman, and Latha Naidu managed production design. Action sequences were coordinated by Yannick Ben and Dinesh Subbarayan, while choreography was led by Anusha Viswanathan. The team also includes VFX supervision by Ramkumar Sundaram, color grading by Suresh Ravi, and sound design by Sync Cinema.

Dude's box office trajectory highlights audience interest in the film's mix of romance, action, and drama, with its collections reflecting both Tamil and Telugu viewership during the opening week.