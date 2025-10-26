Dude Box Office Collection Day 9: Pradeep Ranganathan & Mamitha Baiju's Film Crosses ₹61 Crore In India

Dude Box Office Collection Day 9: Pradeep Ranganathan's latest outing, Dude, has maintained a steady presence at the box office, completing nine days of its theatrical run with an estimated India net collection of ₹61.65 crore, as per data from Sacnilk. The Tamil romantic action comedy, which also released in Telugu, entered its second weekend on a positive note, showing an upward trend after a midweek dip.

Directed and written by Keerthiswaran, the film opened in theaters on October 17, 2025, and recorded a strong first-day collection of ₹9.75 crore across both language versions. It gained further momentum over the weekend, earning ₹10.4 crore on Saturday and ₹10.6 crore on Sunday. The film's weekday numbers remained respectable, led primarily by business in Tamil Nadu, with ₹10.8 crore collected on Monday.

Also Read Idli Kadai OTT Release Date Announced: When And Where To Watch Dhanush And Nithya Menen Film

However, midweek figures saw a noticeable decline, as collections dropped to ₹4 crore on Wednesday and ₹2.2 crore on Thursday, taking the first-week total to ₹56.5 crore. With the arrival of the second Friday, Dude showed signs of recovery, adding ₹2 crore, followed by an estimated ₹3.15 crore on its ninth day (Saturday). This brings its cumulative collection to ₹61.65 crore, with the Tamil version contributing the majority share at around ₹43.65 crore.

Box Office Summary (Day 1-9)

Day 1 (Friday): ₹9.75 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹10.4 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹10.6 crore

Day 4 (Monday): ₹10.8 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday): ₹8.75 crore

Day 6 (Wednesday): ₹4 crore

Day 7 (Thursday): ₹2.2 crore

Week 1 Total: ₹56.5 crore

Day 8 (Friday): ₹2 crore

Day 9 (Saturday): ₹3.15 crore (approx.)

Dude revolves around cousins Agan and Kural, who run a surprise event business. Their friendship faces a turning point when Kural confesses her feelings, triggering a series of emotional and social conflicts. As the story unfolds, the narrative delves into themes of love, caste dynamics, and moral dilemmas, with the backdrop of a political family led by Athiyamaan, played by R. Sarathkumar.

The film stars Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in lead roles, alongside R. Sarathkumar, Rohini, Hridhu Haroon, Aishwarya Sharma, and Neha Shetty. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, the film features music by Sai Abhyankkar and cinematography by Niketh Bommi.

Now in its 10th day of release, Dude continues its theatrical run with a decent hold, especially in Tamil Nadu. The film's second weekend performance will determine how far it can extend its momentum into the upcoming week.