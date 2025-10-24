Dude Box Office Collection Day 7: Pradeep Ranganathan's Film Ends First Week With Over ₹56 Crore In India

Dude Box Office Collection: Keerthiswaran's Tamil romantic action comedy Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, has completed its first week in theaters with an estimated ₹56.55 crore in domestic collections, according to early reports from box office tracker Sacnilk. The film, which was released worldwide on October 17, 2025, under the Mythri Movie Makers banner, has showed a steady trend through its opening weekend but slowed down midweek.

The film opened on a strong note, collecting around ₹9.75 crore on its first day, including ₹6.5 crore from the Tamil version and ₹3.25 crore from the Telugu version. Positive initial turnout over the weekend helped the movie maintain momentum, with collections rising to ₹10.4 crore on Saturday and ₹10.6 crore on Sunday. However, after crossing the ₹40 crore mark in its first four days, Dude saw a gradual dip as weekdays began.

On Monday, the film earned ₹10.8 crore, slightly up from Sunday's figure, but subsequent days witnessed noticeable declines; Tuesday's numbers stood at ₹8.75 crore, followed by ₹4 crore on Wednesday and ₹2.25 crore on Thursday, taking its first-week total to ₹56.55 crore across languages. The Tamil version contributed approximately ₹43.7 crore, while the Telugu version added about ₹12.85 crore to the cumulative tally.

Pradeep Ranganathan-Led Film Blends Romance, Action, And Family Drama

Directed and written by Keerthiswaran, the film features Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead alongside Mamitha Baiju, with supporting roles played by R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini, Aishwarya Sharma, and Neha Shetty. The technical crew includes music composer Sai Abhyankkar, cinematographer Niketh Bommi, and editor Barath Vikraman.

The narrative follows cousins Agan and Kural, who co-manage a surprise event business. Their bond is tested when romantic feelings and familial tensions intertwine-particularly after Kural's father, Athiyamaan, a politician with a violent past, becomes involved. The story blends romance, action, and moral conflict, exploring themes of love, loyalty, and social barriers.

As Dude enters its second week, trade observers will be closely watching whether it can maintain its box office run amid new releases and post-festival audience turnout.