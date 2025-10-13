Dude First Review: Pradeep Ranganathan And Mamitha Baiju's Romantic-Comedy Film Prepares For Diwali Release

Dude First Review: The upcoming Tamil romantic action-comedy Dude, written and directed by Keerthiswaran, is all set for its theatrical release on October 17, 2025. Produced under the Mythri Movie Makers banner by Naveen Yerneni and V. Ravi Shankar, the film marks Keerthiswaran's directorial debut and will be released in both Tamil and Telugu.

Starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in lead roles, the film also features R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini, Neha Shetty, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dravid Selvam in supporting roles. The technical team includes cinematography by Niketh Bommi, editing by Barath Vikraman, and music composed by Sai Abhyankkar. Action sequences are choreographed by Yannick Ben and Dinesh Subbarayan, while Anusha Viswanathan has handled the film's choreography. Costume design is by Poornima Ramaswamy, and P.L. Subenthar is credited as art director.

The trailer for Dude, released on October 9, 2025, received a positive response from audiences, generating early interest ahead of the film's Diwali release. The film's story revolves around Agan and Kural, who have shared each other's lives for as long as they can remember, experiencing moments that have shaped their identities. As they enter a new phase of life, unexpected challenges put their understanding of themselves and the world to the test, guiding them through a journey of growth, decisions, and transformation.

CBFC Certification and Feedback

The CBFC recently granted the movie a UA 16+ certificate, allowing unrestricted public exhibition, but with parental guidance for children below the age of 16 years. The certification also notes the film's runtime as 139.41 minutes, or 2 hours, 19 minutes, and 41 seconds.

According to a report by Filmibeat Telugu, CBFC officials who screened Dude appreciated the film's story. The performances of Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju, Rohini, Sharath Kumar, and Hridhu Haroon were highlighted as strong points. Feedback also noted that the music and cinematography were technically well executed. The officials suggested minor changes for the Tamil and Telugu versions, including muting certain words in the Tamil version and editing a few dialogues in both Tamil and Telugu, as well as ensuring proper clearances for songs taken from other films. No major objections were raised, and the production team reportedly implemented the suggested changes, resulting in a smooth certification process.

With its trailer already creating buzz and the release date approaching, Dude is positioned to attract audiences looking for a blend of romance, action, and comedy. The film's technical aspects, including music, cinematography, and editing, are expected to contribute to its overall presentation.

Dude will hit theaters worldwide on October 17, 2025, coinciding with the festive Diwali period.