Dude OTT Release: Where To Stream Pradeep Ranganathan And Mamitha Baiju Film After Its Theatrical Run

Dude OTT Release: The Tamil romantic action comedy Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, continues its theatrical run following its release on October 17, 2025. Written and directed by debutant Keerthiswaran, the film has drawn audience interest for its blend of youthful energy, emotional undercurrents, and situational humor. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Dude marks the banner's second venture in Tamil cinema after their earlier success in Telugu productions.

Dude Overview and Post-Theatrical OTT Availability

The story centers around Agan and Kuralarasi, two close friends who jointly run an event management business. Their easy-going friendship begins to take a complex turn when personal emotions, ambitions, and social pressures start influencing their bond. As they confront misunderstandings and challenges tied to family expectations, the film delves into how love and loyalty can evolve in unpredictable ways. Set against a mix of personal and professional backdrops, a narrative about relationships tested by circumstance.

Alongside Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, the ensemble cast includes R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini, Aishwarya Sharma, and Neha Shetty, among others. The film's technical team comprises cinematographer Niketh Bommi, editor Barath Vikraman, and music composer Sai Abhyankkar. The action segments were choreographed by Yannick Ben and Dinesh Subbarayan, while the production design was managed by Latha Naidu. Poornima Ramaswamy served as the costume designer, and the sound design was executed by Sync Cinema and the sound mix by Tapas Nayak.

According to reports, the post-theatrical digital streaming rights for Dude have been acquired by Netflix. However, as of now, neither the makers nor the platform have revealed the official date for the film's streaming debut. The team is expected to announce further details once the movie completes its theatrical run.

With Dude still performing steadily in cinemas across Tamil Nadu and other markets, trade analysts note that its digital release will likely follow after an extended theatrical window. For now, the film remains available exclusively in theaters, allowing audiences to experience its narrative on the big screen before its eventual OTT premiere.