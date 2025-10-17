Dude Overseas Review: What Audiences Abroad Are Saying About Pradeep Ranganathan And Mamitha Baiju's Film

Dude Overseas Review: The Tamil romantic comedy Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, has opened to its first wave of reactions from audiences overseas. The film, written and directed by debutant Keerthiswaran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, premiered across international locations on October 16, a day before its worldwide theatrical release on October 17, 2025.

Viewers who attended the overseas premieres began sharing their initial impressions online soon after the screenings. Most of the early responses appeared on X (formerly Twitter), where audiences posted quick reactions instead of in-depth reviews. A few of these early responses are highlighted below.

Dude: Storyline and Behind-the-Scenes Team

The film revolves around Agan and Kural, two individuals whose long-standing bond defines their formative years. As they enter a new chapter in life, unexpected circumstances challenge their sense of self and their view of the world, taking them on a path of personal growth, decisions, and transformation.

The film's technical team includes several key industry names collaborating under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Dude is written and directed by Keerthiswaran, with Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar producing and Anil Yerneni serving as co-producer. Music is composed by Sai Abhyankkar, while cinematography is handled by Niketh Bommi. The film's production design is by Latha Naidu, and editing is carried out by Barath Vikraman.

Action sequences are choreographed by Yannick Ben and Dinesh Subbarayan. The songs feature lyrics by Vivek, Paal Dabba, Adesh Krishna, and Semvii. Poornima Ramaswamy has designed the costumes, and P.L. Subenthar serves as the art director. Choreography is by Anusha Viswanathan, while VFX is supervised by Ramkumar Sundaram, with DI and post-production handled by Mango Post and color grading by Suresh Ravi.

Sound design and mixing are managed by Sync Cinema and Tapas Nayak. Publicity design is by Viyaki, with marketing overseen by First Show. The direction team includes Krish Chidambaram, K.C. Perumal, Anirudh Ramesh, Tamilselvan Sankar, Karthick Sekar, Giriprasath, and N. Nagaraj.

With domestic shows set to begin on October 17, industry observers are now watching how Indian audiences respond to the film, especially given Pradeep Ranganathan's growing popularity following his previous work in Love Today and Dragon.