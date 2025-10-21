Dude Tamil Nadu Box Office Collection Day 4: Pradeep Ranganathan's Film Sees Highest Day On Diwali

Dude Tamil Nadu Box Office Collection: Dude, the Tamil romantic action comedy written and directed by Keerthiswaran recorded its biggest day in Tamil Nadu on Monday, coinciding with Diwali. Released on 17 October 2025, the film has continued to maintain steady audience interest through its first four days of theatrical run.

According to box office tracker Cinetrak, Dude earned ₹7.9 crore on its fourth day from 340 screens across Tamil Nadu, marking a 19% increase over the previous day. The film reported 67% occupancy in tracked cinemas on the holiday. The four-day tracked gross in Tamil Nadu stands at ₹25.99 crore, with industry estimates placing the actual cumulative collection at approximately ₹31.25 crore. In Karnataka, the film collected ₹43 lakh from 93 screens on Monday, taking its four-day tracked total to ₹2.3 crore, with actual gross estimated at around ₹3.5 crore.

Dude: Cast, Crew, and Early Box Office Performance

The film stars Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, supported by R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini, Aishwarya Sharma, and Neha Shetty. The story revolves around cousins Agan and Kural, who run a surprise event business together. Their close bond is tested when romantic feelings emerge, complicated further by familial and social pressures. Kural's love for another man from a different caste sets off a chain of events that challenge loyalty, family ties, and courage, with Agan navigating the ensuing conflict and uncovering buried secrets.

From a technical perspective, Dude features cinematography by Niketh Bommi, editing by Barath Vikraman, and music composed by Sai Abhyankkar. The production was handled by Mythri Movie Makers with Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar as producers and Anil Yerneni as co-producer. Latha Naidu managed production design, and Yannick Ben and Dinesh Subbarayan coordinated action sequences.

As the film progresses beyond the opening weekend, its weekday performance in Tamil Nadu will determine how far it can extend its theatrical run. Analysts will be observing whether the post-Diwali trend continues to sustain box office numbers. With a combination of strong holiday collections and steady early interest, Dude has established itself as a notable release among audiences in its opening week.