Dude Trailer Release Date Announced: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Action Film Set For Major Reveal

Dude Trailer Release Date: The upcoming Tamil film Dude, starring actor-filmmaker Pradeep Ranganathan, is set to take the Diwali 2025 spotlight as the makers confirmed the trailer's release date. Written and directed by Keerthiswaran, Dude marks the filmmaker's debut venture and is backed by Mythri Movie Makers.

The makers announced on social media that the trailer will be unveiled on October 9, describing it as a "mad ride" and inviting viewers to "brace themselves for DUDE's top gear." The announcement also confirmed that the film will release on October 17, coinciding with the Diwali festive weekend, in both Tamil and Telugu languages.

Starring Pradeep Ranganathan and actress Mamitha Baiju, known for Premalu, Dude blends romance, comedy, and action. The film also features R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini, and Aishwarya Sharma in supporting roles. The project has music composed by Sai Abhyankkar, cinematography by Niketh Bommi, and editing handled by Barath Vikraman.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner, the film's crew includes several established technicians from the Tamil and Telugu industries. The action sequences are choreographed by Yannick Ben and Dinesh Subbarayan, while the production design is handled by Latha Naidu. Costume design is by Poornima Ramaswamy, with color grading by Suresh Ravi and sound design from Sync Cinema.

Dude Dominates Diwali Season After LIK Postponement

The release of Dude comes in the wake of a notable scheduling change in the Tamil film calendar. Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), another Pradeep Ranganathan starrer directed by Vignesh Shivan, was initially planned for a Diwali release but has now been postponed to December 18, 2025. The LIK team stated that the decision was made to avoid a direct box office clash and to give both films the opportunity to reach audiences without overlap.

With LIK stepping back, Dude now stands as the key Tamil release this Diwali. The timing positions it strategically for a wide theatrical opening, especially given Pradeep Ranganathan's growing popularity following his performances in Love Today and Dragon.

As the Dude trailer prepares to go live, anticipation surrounds how Keerthiswaran's debut directorial effort will present Pradeep in a new light, balancing humor and action within a festive entertainer framework. The trailer's release this week is expected to set the tone for the film's promotional campaign leading up to its Diwali debut.