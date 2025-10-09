Dude Trailer Release Time: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Action Film Glimpse Premieres Today

Dude Trailer Release Time: The Tamil film Dude, starring actor-filmmaker Pradeep Ranganathan, has garnered attention as its trailer is set to release today, offering audiences a closer look at the upcoming romantic action-comedy. Written and directed by Keerthiswaran, the film marks his debut as a director and is produced under the Mythri Movie Makers banner, which is handling its second Tamil project.

Announcing the trailer release on social media, the makers described it as a "mad ride" and encouraged viewers to "brace themselves for DUDE's top gear." The trailer is scheduled to go live at 11:07 AM, and the film itself is set for a Diwali release, with screenings in both Tamil and Telugu languages.

Dude Blends Romance, Comedy, and Action this Diwali

Dude features Pradeep Ranganathan alongside actress Mamitha Baiju, known for her work in Premalu, in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini, and Aishwarya Sharma. The film combines elements of romance, comedy, and action, positioning itself as a festive entertainer for the upcoming holiday season.

Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar are credited as producers, with Anil Yerneni as co-producer. The technical crew for Dude includes music composer Sai Abhyankkar, cinematographer Niketh Bommi, and editor Barath Vikraman. Action sequences are choreographed by Yannick Ben and Dinesh Subbarayan, while production design is led by Latha Naidu and costume design by Poornima Ramaswamy. The film also lists P.L. Subenthar as art director, with VFX supervision by Ashok Mocharla and Nagu Talari. Sound design is managed by Sync Cinema, with Tapas Nayak handling the sound mix.

The trailer's release is expected to set the tone for the film's promotional campaign leading up to its theatrical release on October 17, coinciding with Diwali. With Dude positioned as one of the major Tamil releases of the festive season, audiences and industry observers are looking to the trailer for a sense of the film's tone, performances, and narrative style.

Keerthiswaran's debut project is being closely watched, particularly for how it presents Pradeep Ranganathan in a rom-com action role alongside a diverse supporting cast. The trailer's rollout is anticipated to provide insight into the film's blend of humor, action, and romance, as well as its approach to a festive audience.