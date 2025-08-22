Dude Update: Pradeep Ranganathan Movie's Major Announcement Arriving This Evening, Here's What We Know

Dude Update Soon: The makers of Dude, the upcoming Tamil romantic action comedy, have dropped hints of a major update scheduled to arrive this evening. Mythri Movie Makers, which is producing the film, announced through its official social media handle that "the celebration towards #DUDEDiwali begins with the DUDE'S FIRST GEAR," and confirmed that a fresh announcement will be made at 6.03 PM today.

Dude is directed by Keerthiswaran, who makes his feature debut with this project. The film stars Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in lead roles, with R. Sarathkumar and Hridhu Haroon playing pivotal characters. The supporting cast includes Dravid Selvam and others.

Dude: Production Details, Cast, and Diwali Release Plans

The project was initially confirmed by Netflix in January 2025, when the streaming platform revealed that it would be the digital partner for the film. Mythri Movie Makers officially announced it in March under the working title PR 04, marking Pradeep Ranganathan's fourth outing as a lead actor. Filming began the same month in Chennai. The title Dude was formally unveiled in May.

Behind the camera, the film has a technical crew comprising music composer Sai Abhyankkar, cinematographer Niketh Bommi, production designer Latha Naidu, costume designer Poornima Ramaswamy, and editor Barath Vikraman. The production is backed by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, with Anil Yerneni serving as executive producer and Cherry as CEO.

The film is slated for release in October 2025, coinciding with the Diwali festival. It is expected to compete at the box office with Bison, another big-ticket release scheduled for the same season. Along with its Tamil theatrical version, Dude will also release in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

The buzz around Dude has grown steadily since its official announcement, given that it is Mythri's second Tamil production and Keerthiswaran's first directorial venture.

As anticipation builds, audiences are now waiting for the 6.03 PM update promised by the production house. With its festive release window, multi-language rollout, and the presence of a popular lead, Dude is positioned as one of the notable theatrical outings lined up for Diwali 2025.