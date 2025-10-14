Dude USA Advance Booking: Pradeep Ranganathan Film Shows Strong Early Numbers Ahead Of Diwali Release

Dude USA Advance Booking: The upcoming Tamil romantic action comedy Dude, written and directed by Keerthiswaran, has begun its advance booking in the United States, according to a report by the Times of India. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film features Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, alongside Neha Shetty, R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, and Rohini. Dude marks Keerthiswaran's directorial debut and is the second Tamil production from the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

The film, with music composed by Sai Abhyankkar, cinematography by Niketh Bommi, and editing handled by Barath Vikraman, is scheduled for release on 17 October 2025, coinciding with Diwali. A Telugu version will also be released. In Tamil Nadu, advance bookings are scheduled to open on 14 October at 7 pm.

As per the Times of India, in the USA, Dude has grossed approximately USD 27,323 from 104 locations across 299 shows through advance bookings, selling around 1,861 tickets. As per the report, If the trends continue, the film is expected to cross USD 100,000 in advance sales on its premiere day, highlighting considerable interest in the North American market ahead of its release.

Historically, only a few Tamil films have recorded substantial openings in the US. As noted by the Times of India, films starring Rajinikanth and Vijay have previously set benchmarks, with Rajinikanth's Coolie grossing nearly USD 7 million in North America.

Dude Overview

Dude centers on the characters Agan and Kural, who have shared formative experiences throughout their lives. As they step into a new phase, unforeseen challenges test their understanding of themselves and the world, taking them on a journey of personal growth, choices, and change. The narrative is designed to balance action, romance, and comedy elements while focusing on the evolving relationship between the two leads.

Dude is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, with Anil Yerneni as co-producer. The technical team includes Niketh Bommi on cinematography, Barath Vikraman as editor, Latha Naidu as production designer, and Sai Abhyankkar as music director. Action choreography is handled by Yannick Ben and Dinesh Subbarayan, while Anusha Viswanathan oversees dance sequences. Sound design and mixing are managed by Sync Cinema and Tapas Nayak, respectively, with visual effects handled by Ramkumar Sundaram.

As the Diwali release approaches, trade analysts are monitoring advance booking trends in international markets to gauge the film's potential performance beyond its domestic run.