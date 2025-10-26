Dude Vs Bison Tamil Nadu Box Office Collection Day 9: Pradeep Ranganathan & Dhruv Vikram Films' Earnings

Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection: The Tamil films Dude and Bison Kaalamaadan recorded steady but moderate earnings in Tamil Nadu on their ninth day of release, October 25, 2025. According to box office tracker Cinetrak, Bison collected approximately ₹2.56 crore, while Dude earned around ₹2.24 crore through tracked cinemas on Saturday. Both films saw a slight improvement from Friday, signaling a typical second-weekend pattern for releases in the region.

Bison Kaalamaadan, a sports action drama directed by Mari Selvaraj and starring Dhruv Vikram, follows the story of a young man navigating personal and societal challenges, choosing sports over violence. The film has maintained a cumulative gross of roughly ₹28.95 crore over nine days in Tamil Nadu, with the first week contributing ₹24.9 crore.

Meanwhile, Dude, a romantic action comedy directed by Keerthiswaran and featuring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, has achieved a nine-day total of ₹40.41 crore in Tamil Nadu. The first week contributed ₹36.77 crore, according to Cinetrak. The film's narrative revolves around cousins Agan and Kural, whose close relationship is tested by love, family conflicts, and social dynamics. The ensemble cast also includes R. Sarathkumar, Rohini, Hridhu Haroon, Aishwarya Sharma, and Neha Shetty.

Technical Crew & Ongoing Box Office Performance

Bison Kaalamaadan's technical team features cinematographer Ezhil Arasu K, editor Sakthi Thiru, and music director Nivas K. Prasanna, with art direction by Kumar Gangappan and action sequences choreographed by Dhilip Subbarayan. Costume design is handled by Aegan Ekambaram, and VFX work is credited to Harihara Suthan of Lorven. On the other hand, Dude's production relies on the expertise of cinematographer Niketh Bommi, editor Barath Vikraman, and music director Sai Abhyankkar. The film's visual and design elements are supported by art director Latha Naidu, costume designer Poornima Ramaswamy, and choreographer Anusha Viswanathan.

As both films continue Day 10 on Sunday, trade analysts are monitoring whether the weekend momentum will extend into the weekdays. The upcoming days will be critical in understanding how these releases sustain their performance in the Tamil Nadu box office.