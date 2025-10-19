Dude Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 2: Pradeep Ranganathan Film Grosses ₹45 Crore Amid Diwali Clashes

Dude Worldwide Box Office Collection: The Tamil romantic action comedy Dude, directed by Keerthiswaran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, has completed its first two days at the box office. Starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, the film also features R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini, Aishwarya Sharma, and Neha Shetty. The release on 17 October 2025 marks Keerthiswaran's directorial debut and is the production house's second Tamil venture.

According to the makers, Dude has grossed ₹45 crore worldwide in its first two days. In a social media post, they described the film's Diwali run as "unstoppable," highlighting strong audience turnout. In an earlier update, the makers claimed that Dude is the "#1 Indian film among all Diwali releases globally."

'Dude': Storyline and Key Crew Details

Agan and Kuralarasi, known as Kural, are close friends who run an event-planning company called Surprise Dude. Their friendship takes an unexpected turn after a personal revelation, setting off a chain of events that affect their families and future. The story explores how their choices bring them into conflict with social pressures. As relationships shift and situations grow complicated, Agan and Kural navigate love, responsibility, and the consequences of their decisions.

On the technical side, the film's production involved a large team. Cinematography was handled by Niketh Bommi, while editing was managed by Barath Vikraman. Music for the project was composed by Sai Abhyankkar, with production design by Latha Naidu and choreography by Anusha Viswanathan. The action sequences were coordinated by Yannick Ben and Dinesh Subbarayan, and visual effects supervision was provided by Ramkumar Sundaram. Color grading, sound design, and sound mixing were managed by Suresh Ravi, Sync Cinema, and Tapas Nayak, respectively. Costume design, art direction, and other departments were done by Poornima Ramaswamy and P. L. Subenthar.

The film's marketing and publicity efforts were managed by First Show and S2Media, with music rights handled by Think Music. Analysts are observing how Dude performs over the weekend and whether its initial momentum is sustained in the coming days across domestic and overseas markets.