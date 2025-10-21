Dude Worldwide Box Office Collection: Pradeep Ranganathan's Film Grosses ₹83 Crore In First Four Days

Dude Worldwide Box Office Collection: Dude, the Tamil romantic action comedy written and directed by Keerthiswaran, has reportedly collected ₹83 crore worldwide in its first four days since release. The film, which opened in theaters on 17 October 2025, continued to draw strong audience turnout during the extended Diwali weekend.

Dude: Cast, Crew, Storyline, and Early Worldwide Box Office Performance

Starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in lead roles, the film features an ensemble cast including R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini, Aishwarya Sharma, and Neha Shetty. The story follows cousins Agan and Kural, who operate a surprise event business together. Their friendship is tested when romantic feelings emerge, further complicated by familial and social pressures. Kural's affection for another man from a different caste triggers a series of conflicts, challenging loyalty, family ties, and courage. Agan becomes involved in navigating these tensions while buried secrets and past actions come to light.

From a technical standpoint, the film's cinematography is handled by Niketh Bommi, with editing by Barath Vikraman and a musical score composed by Sai Abhyankkar. Mythri Movie Makers produced the film, with Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar as producers and Anil Yerneni as co-producer. Production design was overseen by Latha Naidu, while Yannick Ben and Dinesh Subbarayan coordinated the action sequences.

In a social media post, Mythri Movie Makers wrote, "A BLOCKBUSTER DIWALI for DUDE, #DUDE collects 83 CRORES GROSS WORLDWIDE in 4 days." Meanwhile, box office trackers note that the film achieved its highest single-day collections on Diwali, contributing significantly to its early four-day total. The performance reflects steady audience engagement across major markets and is tracking well in overseas territories.

As the film moves into its first full week, weekday collections will be closely monitored to gauge whether the post-Diwali momentum can be sustained. The ensemble cast, technical crew, and production efforts have contributed to maintaining audience interest during the opening week. Observers will be watching whether the early momentum translates into a sustained theatrical run worldwide.