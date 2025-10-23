Dude Worldwide Box Office Collection: Pradeep Ranganathan Starrer Film Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark

Dude Worldwide Box Office Collection: Tamil film Dude, written and directed by Keerthiswaran, has reportedly crossed a significant milestone at the box office. Released worldwide on 17 October 2025, the romantic action comedy has collected over ₹100 crore within its first week of release, according to a social media update from its production house, Mythri Movie Makers.

In a post shared on October 23, the makers stated, "DUDE SMASHES A CENTURY AT THE BOX OFFICE. #Dude collects a gross of over 100 CRORES WORLDWIDE." The film features Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, supported by actors including R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini, Aishwarya Sharma, and Neha Shetty. The musical score has been composed by Sai Abhyankkar, with Niketh Bommi handling cinematography and Barath Vikraman editing the final cut.

Plot, production, and early reception of Dude

Dude centers on the lives of cousins Agan and Kural, who run a surprise event business together. Their close friendship is tested when Kural reveals her love for Agan, and he later reciprocates. The story becomes more complex when Kural's father, Athiyamaan, a politically influential and violent figure, challenges their relationship. Kural's romantic involvement with a man from a different caste triggers a series of conflicts, forcing both families to confront hidden truths and past actions. The film explores themes of love, loyalty, family ties, and personal redemption against a backdrop of political and social tensions.

The film has been produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner, with Anil Yerneni serving as co-producer. The production team includes Latha Naidu as production designer, Poornima Ramaswamy in costume design, and Yannick Ben and Dinesh Subbarayan overseeing action sequences. VFX supervision was handled by Ramkumar Sundaram, with DI and VFX work managed by Mango Post, and color grading by Suresh Ravi. The sound design team included Sync Cinema and mix by Tapas Nayak.

Dude's trailer, released before its theatrical premiere, highlighted the film's mix of romance, comedy, and action along with its ensemble cast. Its performance over the extended Diwali weekend suggests significant audience interest, with first-week figures placing it among the notable Tamil releases of the year.