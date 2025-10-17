Dude X Review: How Audiences Are Responding To Pradeep Ranganathan And Mamitha Baiju Starrer Film

Dude X Review: The Tamil romantic action comedy Dude, written and directed by Keerthiswaran, had its global theatrical release on October 17, 2025. Starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, the film also features Neha Shetty, R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dravid Selvam in supporting roles. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, this marks Keerthiswaran's directorial debut and the studio's second Tamil production.

Following the release, many audiences have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share their impressions. These posts, though brief and spontaneous, offer an early understanding of how viewers are responding to the story, characters, and performances. While not formal reviews, they give a snapshot of audience sentiment from the early shows. A selection of these reactions is highlighted below.

Dude: Storyline And Crew

Dude revolves around Agan and Kural, two individuals who have shared a lifelong bond. As they enter a new phase of life, unforeseen challenges test their perspectives on themselves and the world around them. The story explores themes of growth, decision-making, and change, following the pair as they navigate personal and emotional hurdles.

The film's technical team includes a number of industry professionals. The music is composed by Sai Abhyankkar, with cinematography by Niketh Bommi and editing handled by Barath Vikraman. Action sequences are choreographed by Yannick Ben and Dinesh Subbarayan, while songs feature lyrics by Vivek, Paal Dabba, Adesh Krishna, and Semvii. Poornima Ramaswamy handled costume design, P.L. Subenthar served as art director, and Anusha Viswanathan was responsible for choreography. VFX supervision was managed by Ramkumar Sundaram, with DI and post-production completed by Mango Post and color grading by Suresh Ravi.

With Dude now in theaters, industry observers are monitoring how audiences respond to the performances of Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju, and the ensemble cast. Early reactions on social media serve as a preliminary gauge ahead of more detailed reviews and box-office tracking.