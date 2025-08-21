From A.R. Murugadoss To Mari Selvaraj: Keerthy Suresh Is Every Director's Dream

Keerthy Suresh's trajectory in Indian cinema is marked by a powerful combination of raw talent and the trust of some of the most acclaimed directors across industries. As the next big import from the South to watch in Bollywood post-Nayanthara-backed by director Atlee-Keerthy's presence is steadily expanding beyond the southern industries. Here's a look at how these collaborations have shaped her craft and secured her status as a filmmaker's favourite.

1. AR Murugadoss - Sarkar In the political thriller Sarkar, Keerthy held her own opposite Vijay, delivering a restrained yet confident performance under Murugadoss's tight narrative vision. The role showcased her ability to balance star-driven scripts with personal nuance.

2. Priyadarshan - Geethaanjali Keerthy's early brush with Malayalam cinema came under the legendary Priyadarshan. His mentorship helped shape her acting instincts, and she credits him for instilling discipline and technical clarity in her approach.

3. N. Lingusamy - Sandakozhi 2 Venturing into mass entertainers, Keerthy's role in Sandakozhi 2 revealed her flair for commercial cinema, blending grace with grit under Lingusamy's direction.

4. Nag Ashwin - Mahanati Her National Award-winning portrayal of Savitri in Mahanati remains a turning point. Ashwin's faith in Keerthy for such a layered role redefined her career and earned her pan-Indian acclaim.

5. Venky Atluri - Rang De With Rang De, Keerthy explored light-hearted romance with emotional depth. Atluri drew out a vibrant yet sensitive performance, expanding her comfort zone in urban dramas.

6. Arun Matheswaran - Saani Kaayidham

Teaming up with the gritty, genre-bending filmmaker Arun Matheswaran promises a new, intense shade of Keerthy. Arun and Keerthy's collaboration in this 2022 Tamil action-thriller was loved and adored by the audience.

7. Mari Selvaraj - Maamannan Known for powerful political cinema, Mari Selvaraj's trust in Keerthy for Maamannan underscores her credibility as an actor who can shoulder layered, message-driven stories.

Up next, she'll be seen in JK Chandru's Revolver Rita, Dharmaraj Shetty's Akka and an untitled project with Rajkummar Rao.