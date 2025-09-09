Galalite Cinema Screens Powers Shreepathy Cinemas Grand Reopening with Cutting-Edge Screens

Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu - 9th September - Galalite Cinema Screens, a global leader in cinema screen technology, is proud to announce the installation of two of its advanced cinema screens at the newly renovated Shreepathy Cinemas, a beloved two-screen cinema in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. Known for delivering premium cinematic experiences to local audiences, Shreepathy Cinemas is now set to elevate the movie-watching journey with world-class visual technology.

As part of the upgrade, Shreepathy Cinemas now features:

Mirage XDL 2.3 - Marking the first installation in India of Galalite's high-gain RGB laser projection, this innovation is for HDR and laser projection to meet the performance demands of large format auditoriums and next-gen RGB laser projectors. Engineered to support ultra-bright output while preserving visual integrity, color accuracy, and immersive depth

Mirage 2.7 - A high-gain silver screen crafted for both 2D and 3D projection. Known for its rich colours, enhanced contrast, and consistent brightness, it delivers a truly immersive visual experience across the entire auditorium.

The reopening of Shreepathy Cinemas after its extensive renovations symbolises a renewed commitment to bringing cutting-edge cinema technology to audiences in Thanjavur.

Speaking on the collaboration, Mr Yusuf Galabhaiwala, Director of Operations, Galalite Screens, said, "At Galalite, we constantly strive to push the boundaries of cinema technology. Partnering with Shreepathy Cinemas for India's first Mirage XDL 2.3 installation is a milestone for us. We are confident that this upgrade will deliver unmatched visual brilliance and set a new benchmark for movie-going experiences in the region."

Adding to this, Mr Shreepathy, Founder, Shreepathy Cinemas, said: "Shreepathy Cinemas has always been about offering the best cinematic experience to our audiences. With our recent renovations and the installation of Galalite's Mirage XDL 2.3 screen, we are excited to welcome movie lovers back to a theatre experience that feels bigger, brighter, and more immersive than ever before."

With these advancements, Shreepathy Cinemas reaffirms its place as a premier entertainment destination in Thanjavur, bringing together state-of-the-art technology and the magic of cinema.

About Galalite Cinema Screens:

Established in 1959, Galalite Cinema Screens is India's leading manufacturer of cinema projection screens and a trusted name across global markets. With a legacy of innovation, Galalite continues to deliver high-performance, sustainable screen solutions that elevate the visual experience in cinemas worldwide.