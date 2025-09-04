Gandhi Kannadi First Review: Industry Tracker Shares Early Response On Bala & Balaji Sakthivel's Comedy Drama

Gandhi Kannadi First Review: Gandhi Kannadi, the upcoming Tamil film directed by Sherief, is set to hit theaters on September 5, 2025. Ahead of its release, early industry feedback has surfaced online, offering a glimpse into how the film has been received in preview screenings.

Film industry tracker Ramesh Bala shared his assessment on X, giving the film a rating of 3.25 out of 5. According to his post, the film is described as a comedy-drama with emotional elements, featuring twists in its narrative and an emotional climax. Bala noted that KPY Bala, who makes his debut in a lead role, fits naturally into his character, while Namita Krishnamurthy, also debuting as a lead, has performed "neatly" in her role. He added that senior actors Balaji Sakthivel and Archana are central to the film's impact. The music by the composer duo Vivek-Mervin was also highlighted in his comments.

Cast, Storyline, and Technical Crew of Gandhi Kannadi

Produced by Jayi Kiran under Adhimulam Creations, Gandhi Kannadi introduces television personality KPY Bala and actor Namita Krishnamurthy in lead roles. The supporting cast includes Balaji Sakthivel, Archana, Nikhila Sankar, Jeeva Subramanian, Aradhya, Ritu Sara, Amudhavaanan, Manoj Prabhu, and Madhan.

The film tells the story of Kathir, an event planner who sees a turning point in his career when an elderly man named Gandhi hires him to organize his 60th wedding anniversary. What begins as a professional opportunity evolves into a journey that interweaves ambition, love, and generational conflicts.

On the technical side, Gandhi Kannadi features cinematography by Balaji K Raja, editing by Shivanandeeswaran, and production design by Manimozhiyan Ramadurai. The music is composed by Vivek-Mervin, with lyrics by Sherief, Uma Devi, and Ku Karthik. Action choreography is by Dinesh Subbrayan, while Priya Harie and Priya Karan designed the costumes. Post-production work, including color grading and VFX, has been handled by Varna Digital Studios and Red-x Studio respectively.

With the film opening in theatres tomorrow, all eyes will now be on how it performs with audiences across Tamil Nadu and beyond.