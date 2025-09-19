H Vinoth On Jana Nayagan: Director Shares Insights On Vijay’s Last Film Before Entering Politics - Watch Video

H Vinoth About Jana Nayagan: Director H. Vinoth recently spoke about the upcoming Tamil political action thriller Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay, Pooja Hegde, and Bobby Deol. The film, produced by KVN Productions, marks the 69th project of Vijay as a lead actor and is intended to be his final cinematic appearance before his anticipated full-time entry into politics. Vinoth's comments have circulated widely on social media, reflecting growing interest in the project ahead of its release.

In his statement, Vinoth described the film as a "solid farewell for Thalapathy Vijay, loaded with mass, action, and pure commercial entertainment," highlighting the combination of political themes and mainstream cinematic elements. He also referred to the project as a "full-on meal for the audience," emphasizing its commercial focus and broad appeal.

Production Background

The film was first revealed in September 2024 under the tentative name Thalapathy 69, marking Vijay's 69th film as a lead actor. The official title was revealed in January 2025, with principal photography reportedly starting soon after in Chennai. Additional shooting took place in Payanoor, followed by a return to Chennai for further sequences, and filming wrapped in August 2025.

The technical crew includes Sathyan Sooryan as the cinematographer, Pradeep E. Ragav as editor, and V. Selvakumar handling production design. Anl Arasu choreographed the action sequences, while Sekhar VJ and Sudhan worked on dance choreography. Music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with lyrics penned by Arivu.

Cast Details

Alongside the leads, the film features Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain, and several other supporting actors.

Music and Technical Credits

The soundtrack includes the track The True Leader, composed, arranged, and programmed by Anirudh Ravichander, with orchestral arrangements by IC and Dan Kriston. Recording took place at Albuquerque Records in Chennai, with Vinay Sridhar and Srinivasan M handling mixing and mastering. Backing vocals were provided by Velu, Shenbagaraj, and Shibi Srinivasan, and additional musical programming involved Arish and Dan Kriston.

Release Information

Jana Nayagan is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 9, 2026. A 65-second glimpse was released on June 22, 2025, coinciding with Vijay's 51st birthday, offering audiences a brief look at the film's tone and setting. With the release approaching, Vinoth's recent comments provide insight into the direction and intent behind Vijay's final performance in Tamil cinema before his political career.