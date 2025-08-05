Hansika Motwani Deletes Wedding Pics & Video With Sohael Khaturiya Amid Divorce Rumours – Fans Speculate Split

Hansika Motwani's recent removal of wedding content from social media has led to speculation about her relationship with Sohael Khaturiya. Despite his denial, uncertainty remains among fans regarding their marital status.

Hansika Motwani, a well-known actress, has been in the spotlight recently due to speculations about her potential split from husband Sohael Khaturiya. Although neither has confirmed anything, Hansika's actions have added fuel to the fire. She removed photos and videos featuring Sohael from her social media, sparking further curiosity among fans.

Fans noticed that Hansika's Instagram, once filled with affectionate moments with Sohael, now only showcases her solo pictures and brand endorsements. The absence of wedding photos and videos has intensified speculation about their relationship status. This move has left many wondering if the divorce rumours are indeed true.

Wedding and Web Series

Hansika and Sohael exchanged vows in December 2022 in a grand ceremony after dating for several years. Following their wedding, they launched a web series titled "Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama." This series offered fans an inside look at their life before, during, and after the wedding.

A month ago, reports emerged suggesting that Hansika and Sohael were living apart and possibly heading towards divorce. These reports have left fans puzzled about the couple's current status.

Sohael's Response

In response to these rumours, Sohael dismissed them with a brief statement: "It's not true." He chose not to provide any additional details. Despite his denial, Hansika's decision to delete their wedding content has left fans uncertain about what to believe.

The actress has yet to make an official statement regarding the situation. Her silence on the matter continues to keep fans guessing about the truth behind these rumours.