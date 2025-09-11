House Mates OTT Release Date & Platform: When & Where To Watch Quirky Tamil horror-fantasy Comedy

India, 11th September 2025 - ZEE5, India's leading home-grown streaming platform, is set to premiere the much-awaited Tamil film House Mates. A genre-bending mix of horror, fantasy, and comedy, the film directed by T. Raja Vel and is produced by Sivakarthikeyan and S. Vijayaprakash under the banner of SK Productions. Featuring Darshan and Aarsha Chandini Baiju in the lead roles, along with Kaali Venkat, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, Dheena, Abdool Lee, and Master Henrik, the film is complemented by a vibrant soundtrack from Rajesh Murugesan, acclaimed for Premam and Neram. House Mates will premiere from 19th September 2025, exclusively on ZEE5.

The story follows Karthik (Darshan) and Anu (Aarsha Chandini Baiju), a newlywed couple who move into an apartment, only to discover strange occurrences that seem linked to another family in a different timeline. What starts off as an ordinary domestic setting quickly turns into a suspenseful, supernatural puzzle where comedy, fantasy, and emotional drama intertwine, leading to an unexpected and thrilling narrative.

Actor Sivakarthikeyan, who is the Producer of the film said, "House Mates is very close to my heart as a producer. From the very beginning, I believed this story had the right balance of mystery, humour, and freshness to connect with today's audiences. I'm proud of the way our team has brought it alive with such energy and dedication. With ZEE5, I'm excited that viewers across will now be able to enjoy and celebrate this film on a digital stage."

Actor Darshan added, "House Mates is unlike any project I've worked on before - it's quirky, fun, and layered with emotions. Playing Karthik allowed me to explore comedy and fear in the same breath, which was a challenge and a delight. I'm thrilled that ZEE5 is bringing the film to viewers everywhere."

Don't miss the digital premiere of House Mates on 19th September, streaming on ZEE5!