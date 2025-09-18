House Mates OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Darshan And Kaali Venkat Starrer Horror Comedy Film

House Mates OTT Release: Tamil film House Mates, which arrived in cinemas on August 1, 2025, is now gearing up for its digital release. The fantasy horror comedy, directed by T. Raja Vel, stars Darshan, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Kaali Venkat, and Vinodhini in lead roles. The project was produced under the banners Playsmith Studios and South Studios by S. Vijayaprakash and S.P. Shakthivel, with Sivakarthikeyan presenting it through his banner SK Productions.

After completing its theatrical run, the film is now set to stream online. The post-theatrical digital rights were acquired by ZEE5, and the movie will premiere on the platform on September 19, 2025.

Paranormal Twist Links Two Families In 'House Mates'

The story of House Mates revolves around a newly married couple, Karthik and Anu, who move into a decade-old apartment to begin their life together. Soon after settling in, they encounter unsettling and mysterious incidents within their home. At the same time, another family in a different house begins facing similar disturbances. The two households eventually find themselves connected by these events, leading them to join forces to restore normalcy.

In addition to the main cast, the film features performances by Dheena, Kenrick Ashley, and Abdool Lee. The technical team includes M.S. Sathish as the cinematographer and A. Nishar Sharef handling the editing. Music is composed by Rajesh Murugesan, while N.K. Rahul served as the art director. Stunts were choreographed by Dinesh Kasi, and choreography for the songs was managed by Azar.

The production also involved several collaborators, including Kalai Arasu as co-producer, with creative production support from S.P. Shakthivel. VFX was executed by Bee Studios, while the visual tone was overseen by colorist M. Shanmuga Pandian.

With its theatrical release now behind it, House Mates will be accessible to a wider audience starting September 19 through ZEE5. Viewers will be able to catch the film from tomorrow onwards on the platform.