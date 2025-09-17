"I Want To Play Memorable Characters" Malavika Mohanan Opens Up On Her Evolving Choices As An Actor

Malavika Mohanan has become one of the most talked-about actresses in Indian cinema today, basking in the roaring success of Hridayapoorvam, a milestone achievement that cemented her as a powerful performer. The film's acclaim has placed her in the spotlight, making her one of the leading names to watch out for as she continues to carve a distinct journey in the industry.

In a candid reflection on her evolving career choices, Malavika shared, "Initially, when you're an actor, the goal is to work with the 'biggest' stars and directors and then gradually your goals shift. Mine is that I want to play memorable characters because that's the only thing that's genuinely going to stand the test of time. I could be a part of a big film, but if it's not a great role..."

She further added, "We all do films like to climb up at the beginning, when you're still solidifying your position. You're not in a position to choose; you have to slowly carve out a niche for yourself. I reached a point where I just knew I had to play memorable, well-written female characters and go for directors who are good at bringing that to life. I have been a huge fan of Sathyan Anthikad's female characters because he has a beautiful gaze through which he writes his female characters. They're layered, they have agency."

On her aspirations in Bollywood, Malavika emphasized her selectiveness about projects, remarking, "I want to work in something really exciting even in Hindi. So that's something I'm particular about." Her statement underlines her clarity of vision in choosing roles that resonate deeply with her artistic sensibilities.

With two of the most anticipated projects on the horizon, Malavika is all set to raise the bar once again. She will next be seen in The Raja Saab alongside Prabhas and in Sardar 2 with Karthi, promising audiences performances that will further solidify her place among the finest talents of her generation.