IAS Kannamma X Review: What Audiences Are Saying About T Rajachozhan And Princy Starrer Movie

IAS Kannamma X Review: IAS Kannamma, the latest Tamil release written and directed by T. Rajachozhan, has opened in theaters, with early audience reactions expected to appear on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The film, produced under the Thayappaswamy Films banner, stars T. Rajachozhan alongside Princy, Attukutty, Baby Nethra, and Kovai K Arumugam in key roles.

The movie had already generated online discussion ahead of its release, and as more viewers attend screenings, a broader range of opinions is expected to emerge throughout the day and over the weekend. Audience responses from X will be updated as they appear.

Cast, Crew, Details Of IAS Kannamma

The film brings together actors T.Rajachozhan, Princy, Attukutty, Baby Nethra, Kovai K Arumugam, Velmurugan, and others in supporting roles. The technical team comprises cinematographer Kesavan, editor Ramnath, and art director Palanivel, with stunt choreography by Kabilan and dance sequences handled by Niroshan.

Aravind Babu composed the music and also contributed as a singer alongside Sai Vignesh, Hashini, Vel Thamizha, and Sathyan. T. Rajachozhan, who also helms the direction, has penned the songs, which have been released under the Track Musics India label. Manager was S.M. Murugesan, Studio work was conducted at Sri Sai Studio, while Gandhi handled still photography and Venkat R.K. oversaw design. Vijay served as the film's public relations manager.

As early screenings continue, social media discussions are expected to highlight audience impressions of both the performances and the technical aspects.

Throughout the day and into the weekend, more detailed reviews and audience reactions are likely to emerge. With IAS Kannamma entering its first weekend, box office performance and wider audience feedback will offer a clearer picture of the film's overall reception.