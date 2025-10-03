Idli Kadai Box Office Collection Day 2: Dhanush Starrer Family Action Drama Crosses ₹21 Crore In India

Idli Kadai Box Office Collection: Dhanush's latest Tamil release, Idli Kadai, has completed its second day in theaters, registering steady box office earnings. The film, which hit screens worldwide on October 1, 2025, opened during a midweek release and has managed to collect over ₹21 crore net in India within its first two days.

According to figures reported by box office tracking portal Sacnilk, Idli Kadai earned an estimated ₹11 crore on Day 1 (October 1), with most of the revenue coming from Tamil Nadu and adjoining regions. On Day 2, the film added approximately ₹10.26 crore to its tally, taking the total domestic net collection to ₹21.26 crore. The Tamil version contributed around ₹9.45 crore on the second day, while the Telugu dubbed version (Idli Kottu) accounted for ₹0.81 crore. The film witnessed a slight dip of 6.73 percent on Thursday compared to its opening day.

Cast, Storyline, and Technical Crew of Idli Kadai

Wunderbar Films and Dawn Pictures are the banners under which Dhanush wrote, directed, and co-produced Idli Kadai. Along with Dhanush in the lead, the ensemble cast includes Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Sathyaraj, R. Parthiban, P. Samuthirakani, and Rajkiran.

The story follows a man from a village who moves to Dubai in pursuit of a better life. However, an unexpected incident brings him back to his roots, where he must confront personal challenges and take forward his father's unfulfilled wishes. The narrative blends elements of family drama with themes of responsibility and identity.

On the technical front, the film has music composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar, cinematography by Kiran Koushik, and editing by Prasanna GK. Action choreography is handled by Peter Hein, while Jackie serves as art director. Costumes have been designed by Kavya Sriram.

Idli Kadai's release comes at a time when festive season viewership is expected to contribute to higher footfalls at theaters. With the weekend ahead, industry watchers will be looking at whether the film maintains its current pace or gains further momentum.

As of now, the film's India net stands at ₹21.26 crore across two days, with its performance over the next few days likely to decide its box office trajectory.