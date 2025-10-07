Idli Kadai Box Office Collection Day 6: Dhanush And Nithya Menen Starrer Crosses ₹40 Crore In India

Idli Kadai Box Office Collection: The Tamil family action drama Idli Kadai, written, directed, and co-produced by Dhanush under Wunderbar Films in collaboration with Dawn Pictures, has crossed the ₹40 crore mark in India during its first six days of release. The film, which also features an ensemble cast including Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Sathyaraj, R. Parthiban, P. Samuthirakani, and Rajkiran, hit theaters worldwide on October 1, 2025.

According to box office tracking data from Sacnilk, Idli Kadai has earned an estimated ₹40.2 crore net in India over its initial six-day run. The film opened to ₹11 crore on its first day, with Tamil Nadu contributing ₹10.35 crore and the Telugu market adding ₹0.65 crore. The second day saw a slight drop of 11.36 percent, collecting ₹9.75 crore. Friday brought in ₹5.6 crore, followed by a modest recovery on Saturday with ₹6.25 crore. Sunday's earnings were steady at ₹6 crore, but Monday showed a significant decline to ₹1.6 crore, reflecting normal weekday trends.

Day-wise India Collection (All Languages) - Idli Kadai

Day 1 (Oct 1, Wed): ₹11 Cr [Ta: 10.35 Cr; Te: 0.65 Cr]

Day 2 (Oct 2, Thu): ₹9.75 Cr [Ta: 9 Cr; Te: 0.75 Cr]

Day 3 (Oct 3, Fri): ₹5.6 Cr [Ta: 5.2 Cr; Te: 0.4 Cr]

Day 4 (Oct 4, Sat): ₹6.25 Cr [Ta: 5.9 Cr; Te: 0.35 Cr]

Day 5 (Oct 5, Sun): ₹6 Cr [Ta: 5.7 Cr; Te: 0.3 Cr]

Day 6 (Oct 6, Mon): ₹1.6 Cr [Ta: 1.45 Cr; Te: 0.15 Cr]

The story follows a village simpleton who moves to Dubai to pursue his dreams. An unexpected catastrophe forces him to return to his hometown, where he gradually learns the value of his roots and takes a stand to fulfill his late father's wishes, navigating obstacles along the way.

Idli Kadai's technical team includes G.V. Prakash Kumar for music, Kiran Koushik as cinematographer, and Prasanna GK as editor. The film's action sequences were coordinated by Peter Hein, with art direction by Jackie and choreography by Sathish. Costume design and makeup were handled by Kavya Sriram, Nagu, and B Raja, while Theni Murugan managed still photography. The film is produced jointly by Dhanush and Aakash Baskaran, under the banners of Wunderbar Films and Dawn Pictures.

With its first-week performance, Idli Kadai has established a solid box office presence across Tamil Nadu and other regions.