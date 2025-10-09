Idli Kadai Box Office Collection Day 8: Dhanush And Nithya Menen Starrer Crosses ₹42 Crore In India

Idli Kadai Box Office Collection: Idli Kadai, the Tamil family drama featuring Dhanush and Nithya Menen, has completed its eighth day at the box office with an estimated ₹1.18 crore net collection on Wednesday, according to box office tracking portal Sacnilk. Since its release on October 1, the film has accumulated roughly ₹42.88 crore across all languages.

Sacnilk reports that the film opened on its first day with ₹11 crore, largely with the Tamil version contributing ₹10.35 crore. Collections dipped to ₹9.75 crore on Thursday and fell further to ₹5.6 crore on Friday. Over the weekend, the film recorded minor gains, earning ₹6.25 crore on Saturday and ₹6 crore on Sunday. Weekday figures saw a decline, with Monday and Tuesday bringing in ₹1.55 crore each, before Wednesday recorded ₹1.18 crore.

Idli Kadai: Story, Cast, Crew, and Box Office Performance

Idli Kadai follows the story of Murugan, who leaves his village Sangarapuram in Theni district and his father Sivanesan's idli eatery to pursue a career as a chef. Years later, Murugan, now employed by multi-millionaire Vishnuvardhan in Bangkok, returns to his village following news of his father's death. His return triggers challenges surrounding his father's legacy, while Vishnuvardhan sends his son Ashwin to ensure Murugan comes back, setting the stage for conflict.

The film is written, directed, and co-produced by Dhanush under Wunderbar Films in association with Dawn Pictures. Alongside Dhanush and Nithya Menen, the ensemble cast includes Arun Vijay, Sathyaraj, P. Samuthirakani, Shalini Pandey, Rajkiran, and R. Parthiban. Technical contributions include cinematography by Kiran Koushik, editing by Prasanna GK, and music composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar. Other key crew members include action director Peter Hein, art director Jackie, and dance choreographer Sathish.

While Tamil Nadu remained the primary contributor to the film's box office, the Telugu version added a smaller share to the overall collection. With the first week concluded, Idli Kadai is now in its second week, where weekday trends will influence its continued theatrical performance.

The film's initial eight-day run shows moderate audience engagement, with collections reflecting typical post-opening-day declines. Analysts will continue to monitor its performance across different markets as the second week progresses.