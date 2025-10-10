Idli Kadai Box Office Collection Day 9: Dhanush And Nithya Menen Film Crosses ₹44 Crore In India

Idli Kadai Box Office Collection: Idli Kadai, the Tamil family drama directed by Dhanush, has completed nine days in theaters and continues its steady run at the domestic box office. According to figures reported by box office tracking portal Sacnilk, the film has earned an estimated ₹44.01 crore (India net) across all languages within nine days of its release.

The film, which opened in theaters on October 1, 2025, saw a strong start on its opening day, collecting around ₹11 crore, primarily driven by the Tamil version. The following day recorded a slight dip, with collections at ₹9.75 crore, while the numbers dropped further on Friday, bringing in ₹5.6 crore. Over the weekend, Idli Kadai managed to regain some momentum, earning ₹6.25 crore on Saturday and ₹6 crore on Sunday.

As the weekdays began, the film experienced a predictable decline, with Monday and Tuesday each contributing around ₹1.55 crore. Collections dipped further midweek, with Wednesday and Thursday adding ₹1.3 crore and ₹1.01 crore, respectively. The film's overall tally for the first nine days stands at ₹44.01 crore, including ₹40.89 crore from the Tamil and ₹3.12 crore from the Telugu versions.

Dhanush's Directorial Return With Idli Kadai: A Homecoming Tale

Written, directed, and co-produced by Dhanush, Idli Kadai follows the story of Murugan, a man from a small village in Theni district who leaves behind his father's humble eatery to chase his culinary dreams abroad. Years later, upon hearing about his father's death, Murugan returns home, where unresolved emotions and family conflicts unfold, threatening both his father's legacy and his own future.

The film features Dhanush in the lead role, supported by Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Sathyaraj, Rajkiran, P. Samuthirakani, Shalini Pandey, and R. Parthiban. The project was produced by Dhanush and Aakash Baskaran under the Wunderbar Films and Dawn Pictures banners.

Cinematography is handled by Kiran Koushik, while Prasanna GK serves as the editor. The music and background score are composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar, who previously collaborated with Dhanush on several notable projects.

As the film enters its second weekend, trade analysts will be watching whether Idli Kadai can sustain its performance and cross the ₹50 crore mark in the coming days.