Idli Kadai Box Office Collection Day 2 Early Update: Dhanush's Film Mints Twice Of Raayan 1st Thursday Numbers

Idli Kadai Box Office Collection Day 2 Early Update: Dhanush, who was last seen in Kuberaa earlier this year, is now making headlines as he is here with the second release of 2025. We are talking about Idli Kadhai which is a Tamil drama film. Interestingly, Idli Kadai is written, directed and co-produced by Dhanush who also stars in the lead role along with Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Sathyaraj, R. Parthiban, P. Samuthirakani and Rajkiran in the lead.

Interestingly, Idli Kadai also marks Dhanush's second directorial of the year after Nilavaku En Mel Ennadi Kobam. To note, the movie revolves around a young Michelin star restaurant chef who quits his high paying job to save his father's idli restaurant which ends up giving him a different perspective to life. Released on October 1, Idli Kadai has opened to decent response from the audience and witnessed a good start the box office

Idli Kadai Box Office Collection Day 2 Early Updates

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Idli Kadai, which minted Rs 11cr on day 1, is seeing a steady hold at the box office on day 2. The movie is earned Rs 7.09cr today (day 2/ first Thursday) at 7:20 PM

Idli Kadai Beats Raayan, Kuberaa On First Thursday

Interestingly, with an early trend collection of Rs 7.09, Idli Kadai has managed to mint double the collection of Raayan (Rs 3.25cr) and Kuberaa (Rs 3.35cr).

Meanwhile, talking about working with Dhanush, Nithya told NDTV, "He is a very familiar person. He is my friend. I think we are all people who don't stick to one role. We are very collaborative. We are people with multiple talents. We always contribute to everything. It's just a natural progression. I didn't see any separate versions of him but filming was fun".