Idli Kadai First Review: Here's An Early Look At Dhanush And Nithya Menen's Upcoming Family Action Drama

Idli Kadai First Review: The Tamil drama Idli Kadai, written, directed, and co-produced by Dhanush, is set to hit theaters worldwide on October 1, 2025. Ahead of its release, film industry tracker Movies Singapore has offered the first detailed account of what audiences can expect from the film.

According to the early report, Idli Kadai is structured with a dual setting. The first half unfolds in a city backdrop, while the second half transitions to a rural environment. Movies Singapore described the film as "more diversely commercial" compared to Dhanush's earlier work, Thiruchitrambalam, noting that it combines action, romance, emotional drama, and high-stakes confrontations within a relatively straightforward narrative.

A central element of the story is a strong father-son relationship that drives the emotional core. Movies Singapore revealed that Rajkiran plays the father of Dhanush's character, a modest idli shop owner whose death becomes a turning point in the plot. Following this loss, Dhanush's character leaves his corporate food company job and returns to his roots by running his late father's idli shop in the village. This journey of reconnection with his community forms a key part of the second half. The report also highlighted a major face-off between Dhanush and co-star Arun Vijay, adding an action-oriented dimension to the family drama.

Synopsis, Cast, and Crew Details

Movies Singapore's review focuses on the film's narrative flow and themes. Meanwhile, the official synopsis outlines a conflict around wealth, identity, and inheritance. The story revolves around a wealthy hotel owner who discovers that a rising young idli vendor is his long-lost son. As the father decides to pass on his fortune to the newfound heir, tensions erupt with his other son, intertwining family loyalty and rivalry.

Idli Kadai features an ensemble cast including Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Sathyaraj, R. Parthiban, P. Samuthirakani, and Rajkiran. The technical crew includes music composer G. V. Prakash Kumar, cinematographer Kiran Koushik, and editor Prasanna GK. Produced by Dhanush under Wunderbar Films in association with Dawn Pictures, the film combines emotional storytelling with commercial elements, with the first review highlighting a balance of action and sentiment ahead of its theatrical release.