Idli Kadai Hit Or Flop? Early Audience Verdict On Dhanush And Nithya Menen Starrer Family Action Drama

Idli Kadai Hit Or Flop? The Tamil family drama Idli Kadai, written, directed, and co-produced by Dhanush, hit theaters worldwide on 1 October 2025. Starring Dhanush alongside Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Sathyaraj, R. Parthiban, P. Samuthirakani, and Rajkiran, the film was released under the banners of Wunderbar Films and Dawn Pictures. The technical crew includes G. V. Prakash Kumar for music, Kiran Koushik handling cinematography, and Prasanna GK overseeing editing.

The film's storyline centers on a wealthy hotel owner who finds his long-lost son running a small idli business. The narrative unfolds as the father attempts to pass his fortune to the young vendor, creating tension with his other son and exploring themes of family, identity, and wealth.

Idli Kadai : Early Audience Reactions

Since hitting theaters, audiences have been posting their first impressions on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter). Although formal reviews and detailed box office figures are awaited, these early posts offer a glimpse of how viewers are reacting to the Dhanush starrer. More detailed reactions and box office updates are expected in the coming days as additional screenings take place. A selection of the initial responses is shared below.

Industry trackers and film analysts are closely observing ticket sales, with comprehensive box office data expected to emerge over the next few days. With multiple shows running across India and overseas markets, the early trend will help gauge the film's commercial reception.

The technical team behind Idli Kadai handled various aspects of the film's production. Action sequences were coordinated by Peter Hein, with art direction by Jackie and dance choreography by Sathish. Stills were handled by Theni Murugan, costumes by Nagu, makeup by B. Raja, and costume design by Kavya Sriram. Publicity design was managed by Kabilan.

Overall, while it is too early to declare Idli Kadai a hit or a flop, the initial reactions offer a glimpse into how audiences are responding to the film. As more viewers watch the movie in the coming days, a clearer picture of its performance, both critically and commercially, will likely emerge.