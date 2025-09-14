Idli Kadai Trailer Release Time: Where To Watch Dhanush's Film Trailer Online? Audio Launch Event Starts At...

Photo Credit: DawnPictures' X Page

Idli Kadai Trailer release time: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, mark your calendars as Dhanush is all set to take you on a roller coaster ride filled with drama, emotions, suspense, thrill and excitement with the release of his new film Idli Kadai (Idly Kadai). Sunday (September 14) is quite special for his fans as the first full-fledged look in the form of a trailer will be unveiled today.

WHAT'S NEW IN IDLI KADAI? FULL CAST REVEALED

A reliable industry source exclusively told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Dhanush is all set to roar at the box office with the release of Idli Kadai. It's the flavour of the film that is expected to strike a chord with the audience. Whenever Dhanush chooses a film, he attempts to reinvent himself in the process. His new drama film is expected to woo the cinephiles with the power-packed performances and impressive storytelling."

While Dhanush has taken the onus as the male lead, he is well supported by a talented star cast. The movie also features Arun Vijay, Nithya Menen, Shalini Pandey, Sathyaraj, R. Parthiban, P. Samuthirakani and Rajkiran.

WHEN WILL IDLI KADAI TRAILER RELEASE? AUDIO LAUNCH EVENT DETAILS

Idli Kadai's audio launch will be held on September 14 at the Nehru Stadium in Chennai. The event will commence from 5pm.

Wondering when and where to watch Idli Kadai trailer online? The trailer will be available for viewing for free on Facebook, YouTube, X, and Instagram after 5pm. The makers will unveil the much-awaited promotional video for the film in the evening, kick-starting the promotions with a bang.

Idli Kadai will hit the silver screens on October 1, promising to be the perfect film to celebrate the festive season.