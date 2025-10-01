Idli Kadai Morning Occupancy Day 1: Dhanush's Film Fails To Beat Kuberaa On Opening Day



Idli Kadai Morning Occupancy Day 1: Dhanush has been on a roll these year and there are no second thoughts about it. After creating a massive buzz with Kuberaa earlier this year, Dhanush is now making headlines for his second release of the year. We are talking about Idli Kadai which is written, directed and co-produced by Dhanush. Touted to be a drama film, Idli Kadai also features Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Sathyaraj, R. Parthiban, P. Samuthirakani and Rajkiran in the lead.

Interestingly, Idli Kadai revolves around a young man who has quit his job at Michelin Star restaurant to help save his father's idli store. The teaser and trailer of the movie has left everyone in awe making Idli Kadai as one of the most anticipated releases of the year. And now, Idli Kadai has hit the theatres and it opened to decent reviews from the audience. In fact, the movie saw a decent footfalls during the morning shows

Idli Kadai Morning Occupancy Day 1

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Idli Kadai has recorded a footfall of 25.82% on opening day during the morning shows

Idli Kadai Fails To Beat Kuberaa Occupancy Day 1

To note, Idli Kadai has failed to beat the occupancy of Kuberaa on the opening day. Yes! While Idli Kadai recorded an occupancy of 25.82% on day 1 (morning shows) which is over 33% less than Kuberaa which had registered the morning occupancy of 38.94% on day 1.

Idli Kadai Box Office Report Day 1 (Morning Trend)

As per a report published in Sacnilk, Idli Kadai witnessed a decent start at the box office on the opening day and minted Rs 1.41cr from the morning shows until 12:15pm.

Meanwhile, talking about working with Dhanush, Nithya told NDTV, "He is a very familiar person. He is my friend. I think we are all people who don't stick to one role. We are very collaborative. We are people with multiple talents. We always contribute to everything. It's just a natural progression. I didn't see any separate versions of him but filming was fun".