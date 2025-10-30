Idli Kadai Now Streaming On OTT: Where To Watch Dhanush And Nithya Menen Starrer Film Online

Idli Kadai Streams On OTT: After completing its theatrical run, Idli Kadai, the Tamil family drama movie written and directed by Dhanush, is now available for streaming on Netflix. The film, which opened in cinemas on October 1, 2025, can now be watched online in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, starting October 29.

Produced under Dhanush's home banner Wunderbar Films in collaboration with Dawn Pictures, Idli Kadai marks another directorial outing for the actor-filmmaker following his previous ventures behind the camera. The movie features an extensive ensemble cast that includes Arun Vijay, Sathyaraj, P. Samuthirakani, Nithya Menen, Shalini Pandey, Rajkiran, and R. Parthiban alongside Dhanush in the lead role.

Also Read Lokah OTT Release: Box Office Report And Streaming Date Of Kalyani Priyadarshan Starrer Superhero Film

Idli Kadai Storyline, Cast And Crew

Set across rural and urban landscapes, the film traces the life of a young man from a modest village background who travels abroad in search of better prospects. However, when an unexpected tragedy compels him to return home, he begins to re-examine his roots, his father's values, and the importance of standing by one's principles in the face of hardship.

The technical team of Idli Kadai includes several frequent Dhanush collaborators. The film's music and background score are composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar, with cinematography by Kiran Koushik and editing by Prasanna GK. Peter Hein handled the action choreography, Jackie served as the art director, Sathish choreographed the dance sequences, B. Raja managed makeup, and Kavya Sriram designed the costumes.

Idli Kadai was co-produced by Aakash Baskaran and Dhanush, with Sreyas Srinivasan serving as the executive producer. The film's marketing was headed by Manoj Maddy, and production was overseen by D. Ramesh Kuchirayar. Publicity design was managed by Kabilan, while Riaz K. Ahmed and Sathish AIM handled public relations. Idli Kadai was also dubbed and released in Telugu under the title Idli Kottu.

With its recent debut on Netflix, audiences who missed the film in theaters can now stream it online.