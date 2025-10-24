Idli Kadai OTT Release Date Announced: When And Where To Watch Dhanush And Nithya Menen Film

Idli Kadai OTT Release Date: The Tamil film Idli Kadai, written and directed by Dhanush, is all set for its digital premiere. Produced jointly by Dhanush's Wunderbar Films and Dawn Pictures, Idli Kadai features an ensemble cast including Dhanush, Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Sathyaraj, P. Samuthirakani, Shalini Pandey, Rajkiran, and R. Parthiban. The music is composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar, with Kiran Koushik handling cinematography and Prasanna GK serving as editor.

Following its theatrical release on October 1, 2025, the film will begin streaming on Netflix from October 29. Viewers can watch it in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, making it accessible to audiences across regions.

The announcement of the film's OTT release was made through Netflix's official social media handles. The post read, "Watch Idli Kadai on Netflix, out 29 October in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam."

Storyline and Themes

Idli Kadai revolves around Murugan, a simple man from a small village who moves abroad in pursuit of his dreams and a better livelihood. However, an unexpected tragedy forces him to return to his hometown, where he is confronted with the values, traditions, and legacy he once left behind. The film explores how Murugan comes to terms with his roots and his late father's aspirations, standing firm against the challenges that threaten his family's long-standing idli shop.

The narrative focuses on themes of ambition, familial responsibility, and rediscovery of one's roots, reflecting the tension between modern aspirations and traditional values.

Technical Crew and Production Details

The project brings together a team of noted technicians from the Tamil industry. The film's action choreography is by Peter Hein, while Jackie has managed art direction. Sathish choreographed the dance sequences, and Kavya Sriram designed the costumes. Publicity design was handled by Kabilan, with Riaz K Ahmed and Sathish AIM overseeing publicity and media coordination.

With its upcoming streaming release, Idli Kadai is expected to reach a broader audience beyond theaters. Those who missed it on the big screen will now have the opportunity to watch Dhanush's latest directorial venture from home when it premieres on Netflix on October 29, 2025.