Idli Kadai OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Dhanush And Nithya Menen Starrer Film Online

Idli Kadai OTT Release: After nearly four weeks in theaters, Dhanush's Tamil drama Idli Kadai is now set for its digital premiere. The film, which was released on October 1, 2025, will begin streaming on Netflix from October 29. It will be available in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Idli Kadai marks Dhanush's return to the director's chair, following his 2025 directorial Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam. The film is written, directed, and co-produced by the actor-filmmaker under his banner Wunderbar Films, in association with Dawn Pictures. Apart from directing, Dhanush also plays the lead role, supported by an ensemble cast featuring Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Sathyaraj, Rajkiran, Shalini Pandey, P. Samuthirakani, and R. Parthiban.

Idli Kadai Synopsis

The film follows the journey of a young man from a modest village background who moves abroad in pursuit of his ambitions. Life takes an unexpected turn when he is compelled to return home after a tragic incident. Back in his village, he confronts the values he once overlooked and realizes the significance of his roots and his father's dreams. The narrative is set against a rural backdrop and explores the intersection of aspiration, family, and identity.

Technical Crew and Production Details

Idli Kadai brings together a notable technical team. The music is composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar, while Kiran Koushik handles cinematography and Prasanna GK takes charge of editing. The film's action sequences are choreographed by Peter Hein, with Jackie serving as art director and Sathish overseeing dance choreography. Costumes were designed by Kavya Sriram, with makeup by B. Raja.

The film's production was jointly managed by Aakash Baskaran and Dhanush, with Sreyas Srinivasan serving as executive producer. The marketing was headed by Manoj Maddy, while Riaz K. Ahmed and Sathish AIM handled publicity and media relations.

With its upcoming Netflix debut, Idli Kadai is set to reach a wider audience who missed its theatrical run.