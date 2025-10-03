Idli Kadai OTT Release: Where To Stream Dhanush & Nithya Menen Starrer Film After Its Theatrical Run

Idli Kadai OTT Release: Dhanush's Tamil drama Idli Kadai, which hit theaters on October 1, 2025, is currently in its third day of theatrical screening. The film, produced under Wunderbar Films in association with Dawn Pictures, features an ensemble cast including Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Sathyaraj, R. Parthiban, P. Samuthirakani, and Rajkiran, with Dhanush also taking on the roles of writer, director, and co-producer.

Idli Kadai Storyline and Key Crew

Idli Kadai follows the story of a man from a village who moves to Dubai seeking work and a better life. An unforeseen incident, however, forces him to return home, where he confronts personal challenges and strives to fulfill his father's wishes. The narrative combines family drama with themes of responsibility, identity, and the significance of one's roots.

On the technical side, the film has music composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar, cinematography by Kiran Koushik, and editing by Prasanna GK. Action sequences are choreographed by Peter Hein, art direction is handled by Jackie, and costumes have been designed by Kavya Sriram.

Idli Kadai: Where Will It Stream After Theatrical Run?

At present, the film is available exclusively in theaters across India and select international locations. Audiences hoping to watch Idli Kadai from home will need to wait for its digital release. Industry sources indicate that Netflix has acquired the post-theatrical streaming rights, but the official release date for the OTT platform has not been confirmed. Generally, Tamil films transition to streaming services about four to eight weeks after their theatrical launch, depending on box office performance and distribution arrangements.

With the film still in its initial days of screening, the focus remains on its box office performance, which will likely influence the timeline for its OTT premiere. For now, viewers are advised to catch the film in cinemas while it continues its theatrical run.

Idli Kadai is produced by Aakash Baskaran and Dhanush, under the banners of Wunderbar Films and Dawn Pictures, with Saregama as the music and digital partner. Audiences can expect further announcements regarding the film's digital streaming schedule once the theatrical engagement concludes.