Idli Kadai Overseas Review: What Audiences Abroad Are Saying About Dhanush, Nithya Menen Starrer

Idli Kadai Overseas Review: Idli Kadai, the Tamil drama written, directed, and co-produced by Dhanush, had its overseas premieres ahead of its release in Tamil Nadu. The film, jointly produced by Wunderbar Films and Dawn Pictures, is set for its worldwide release on October 1, 2025. However, audiences in the United States had the chance to watch it a few hours earlier.

The advance screenings abroad have generated the first round of audience feedback. Social media platforms, particularly X (formerly Twitter), became the initial outlet for viewers to share their thoughts following the premiere. These early reactions are not detailed reviews but reflect the immediate impressions of those who attended the shows. Some of these initial reactions are highlighted below.

Idli Kadai: Storyline and Key Credits

The storyline follows a wealthy hotel owner whose business faces unexpected competition from a young idli vendor. After sampling the vendor's distinctive idlis, the owner learns that the vendor is his estranged son, born from a past relationship. As he decides to pass on his wealth to the newly discovered heir, tensions arise with his other son, setting the stage for a conflict rooted in family, inheritance, and identity.

The film features an ensemble cast led by Dhanush, alongside Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Sathyaraj, R. Parthiban, P. Samuthirakani, and Rajkiran. Behind the camera, G. V. Prakash Kumar composed the music, with cinematography handled by Kiran Koushik and editing by Prasanna GK.

The action sequences were choreographed by Peter Hein. Art direction was by Jackie, and choreography for the film's dance numbers was overseen by Sathish.

Theni Murugan was credited with still photography, while Nagu worked as the film's costumer. Makeup was handled by B. Raja, with costume design by Kavya Sriram. Publicity design came from Kabilan, while production control was managed by D. Ramesh Kuchirayar. The marketing campaign was overseen by Manoj Maddy. Public relations were handled by Riaz K Ahmed and Sathish.

On the production side, Idli Kadai was produced by Aakash Baskaran and Dhanush under the banners of Dawn Pictures and Wunderbar Films Pvt Ltd. Sreyas Srinivasan served as the executive producer.

With the early overseas shows drawing attention online, detailed reviews and official box office data are expected in the coming hours and days, offering a clearer picture of the film's global reception.